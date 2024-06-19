Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 789 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.29. 1,240,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.