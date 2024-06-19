Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vianet Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £34.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Vianet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.55).

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

