Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Vianet Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £34.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. Vianet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.55).
Vianet Group Company Profile
