Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.06

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.06 and traded as low as $25.53. Village Super Market shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 24,548 shares changing hands.
Village Super Market Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
