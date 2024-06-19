Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.06

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.06 and traded as low as $25.53. Village Super Market shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 24,548 shares changing hands.

Village Super Market Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 38.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Village Super Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

