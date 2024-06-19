Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.12

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $17.21. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 423,353 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Further Reading

