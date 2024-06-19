Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09.
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.