Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

