Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDCP stock remained flat at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (SDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a diverse range of fixed-income securities from around the world. The portfolio comprises debt securities of varying credit qualities and targets an overall short duration, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years.

