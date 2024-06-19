Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.51 (NYSEARCA:VPC)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of VPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 33,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

