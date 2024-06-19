Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.51 (NYSEARCA:VPC)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 33,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $23.34.
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.