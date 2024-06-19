Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Real Asset Income index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed real estate, infrastructure and natural resources equities. The index selects stocks using fundamental factors primarily dividend growth.

