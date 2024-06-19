Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 1,777,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,352. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

