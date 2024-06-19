Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.
Wave Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.
Wave Systems Company Profile
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wave Systems
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.