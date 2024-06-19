WD-40 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.53 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average is $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.