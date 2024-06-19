Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,543. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.