Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,543. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

