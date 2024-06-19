Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

