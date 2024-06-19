WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $29,450.03 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00114304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.