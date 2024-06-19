WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $145,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $55,507,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

