Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,558 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

TSN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,209. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

