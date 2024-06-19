Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 4.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $23,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after purchasing an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 5,396,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

