Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Woodward worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

WWD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.51. The company had a trading volume of 352,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,959. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.