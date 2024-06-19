X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces $0.79 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7902 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %
USOI traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49.
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
