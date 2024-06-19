X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces $0.79 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7902 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

USOI traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.