X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7902 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
