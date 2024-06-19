XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $279.00

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 274.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 476261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.32).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 315 ($4.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.49) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 298 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £572.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,971.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.26.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

