Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.02

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
