Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.52

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 166543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $65,645,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Yum China by 74.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,811,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,135,000 after buying an additional 1,197,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

