ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $490,213.97

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $490,213.97 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

