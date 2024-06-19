zkSync Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. zkSync has a market cap of $794.57 million and approximately $791.92 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency . zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.20437883 USD and is down -28.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,179,015,113.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

