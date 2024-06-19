ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.70 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.48 ($0.83). 1,004,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 901,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.60 ($0.77).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at ZOO Digital Group

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Stuart Green purchased 171,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,735 ($63,195.68). 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

