Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. 2,294,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

