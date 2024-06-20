10,108 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

