19,928 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. AeroVironment makes up approximately 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $15.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,373. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

