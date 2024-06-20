2,833 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $90.49. 796,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.