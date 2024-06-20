31,625 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.59% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

