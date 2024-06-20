3,508 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 741,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

