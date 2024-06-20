4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $259,102.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,201.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $553,073. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 348,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $22.78 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

