85 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Bank of America upped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

BLD stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.69. 10,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,288. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

