9,257 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 2,733,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,574. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

