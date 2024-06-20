AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $118,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $171.14 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

