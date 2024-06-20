Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

