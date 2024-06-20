Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

