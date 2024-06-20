Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,472 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 11,859,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,596,117. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

