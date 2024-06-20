Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 322 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 263.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. 1,108,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,900. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

