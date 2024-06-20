Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 6,834 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 303,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

