Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

