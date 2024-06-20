Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

SO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

