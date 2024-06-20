Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of ANL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

