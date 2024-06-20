Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.91 and last traded at $163.62. 29,940,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 65,594,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.54 billion, a PE ratio of 240.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

