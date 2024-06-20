AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,348 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 1.6% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of AerCap worth $158,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.