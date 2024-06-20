AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.85 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

