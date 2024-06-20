AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 5%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 15,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

