Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 997 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 111,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

