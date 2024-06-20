Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.29. 212,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

